The Newlyweds

Yesterday I went to the most beautiful wedding (I know some of you have been waiting for this photograph all week). Honestly, the angels were watching over these two because everything just fell into place and you would think that this wedding took a year to plan.



There was so much love and joy in that room, it was overwhelming but in such a good way. The happy couple had such a special day and it was so touching how many people and small businesses happily joined forces to make their day a special one.



The Bride was just gorgeous and the Groom said his cheecks hurt because he just couldn't stop smiling. They are so in love.



I am so happy for them and I love them both so much.



♡♡