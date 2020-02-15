Previous
176 / 365

Family feast

I visited my sidter and her family today. I got to try a Tongan dish called La Pulu that her beautiful mother-in-law made.

Lu pulu is a traditional Tongan dish utilizing taro leaves, coconut milk, onions, tomatoes, and beef. It was so delicious.
