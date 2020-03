Forever home?

We will be moving soon. We're so happy and am looking forward to our new little home. I'm so grateful and excited. My life has been in boxes for over 6 months now but I can finally unpack and we dont plan on moving for sometime. Sadly though there is no garden where we are going. I have a little balcony though and I plan to create my own little urban jungle. I have to cull so many though, good bye to all of my plant babies.