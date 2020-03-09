Previous
Peperomia Maraorata Rosso by motherxmind
197 / 365

Peperomia Maraorata Rosso

Just when I am supposed to be culling plants, I was bad and bought this one at Ikea on the weekend. I told myself it was a house warming present.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Shell

@motherxmind
I am an Australian Mum to a moody but beautiful teenage daughter who means the world to me. I love my crazy little family, my...
kali ace
:) happy housewarming! I have a peperomia, not sure how it survives, it goes without water so much, but when i shifted it so i could water it it almost died because i was keeping it too wet, so i put it back where i cant reach it easily!
March 9th, 2020  
