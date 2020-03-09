Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
197 / 365
Peperomia Maraorata Rosso
Just when I am supposed to be culling plants, I was bad and bought this one at Ikea on the weekend. I told myself it was a house warming present.
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shell
@motherxmind
I am an Australian Mum to a moody but beautiful teenage daughter who means the world to me. I love my crazy little family, my...
197
photos
22
followers
22
following
53% complete
View this month »
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
shopping
,
love
,
plants
,
garden
,
gardening
kali
ace
:) happy housewarming! I have a peperomia, not sure how it survives, it goes without water so much, but when i shifted it so i could water it it almost died because i was keeping it too wet, so i put it back where i cant reach it easily!
March 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close