Moving day by motherxmind
202 / 365

Moving day

The move today went well. Poor little Zara is so scared and has spent the last 8 hours hiding in my cupboard. She is so sweet.
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Shell

@motherxmind
I am an Australian Mum to a moody but beautiful teenage daughter who means the world to me. I love my crazy little family, my...
