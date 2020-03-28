Previous
We have the internet! by motherxmind
216 / 365

We have the internet!

We finally have the internet so I was able to process the photos from my Nikon. Now being stuck here all of the time won't feel so painful.

Stay safe everyone.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Shell

@motherxmind
I am an Australian Mum to a moody but beautiful teenage daughter who means the world to me. I love my crazy little family, my...
kali ace
what would we do without internet?
March 28th, 2020  
