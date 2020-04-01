Previous
Nesting by motherxmind
220 / 365

Nesting

I've been doing lots of nesting and rearranging things around our home the past couple of days. It's starting to feel like home this week and comfortable.

Here I am trying to do an Instagram worthy shot of some of my crystals and plant babies to go with my domesticated mood.
