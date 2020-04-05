Previous
Prison by motherxmind
224 / 365

Prison

This self-isolating is starting to take its toll on us especially my daughter. I feel bad because she isn't getting enough exercise or sunshine. I guess that is something that we need to work on this week.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Shell

@motherxmind
I am an Australian Mum to a moody but beautiful teenage daughter who means the world to me. I love my crazy little family, my...
kali ace
i cant imagine how people are handling it that dont have some outdoor space like i do
April 5th, 2020  
