Out & about this afternoon by motherxmind
290 / 365

Out & about this afternoon

Lovely day catching up on admin stuff etc. I also did a little bit of gardening. This afternoon I was off to the doctors where I borrowed a small cutting of these Vinca's.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

