Please meet Shadow aka Moonshadow by motherxmind
Please meet Shadow aka Moonshadow

A bundle of joy has entered our lives. Shadow is a bit too young and had I gone to collect her myself, I would not have taken her from her mother. She was covered in fleas too.

We don't regret getting her for a minute though and will do eveything we can to care for her properly.
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Shell

@motherxmind
I am an Australian Mum to a moody but beautiful teenage daughter who means the world to me. I love my crazy little family, my...
80% complete

