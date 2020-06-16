Previous
Equal quality time by motherxmind
296 / 365

Equal quality time

Quality time on the balcony with Zz tonight.

Its been a busy day looking after the furbabies and Zara's not liking her territory invaded.

If anyone has advice I would be grateful.

Sorry about the cat spam. I'm a certified crazy cat lady now.
16th June 2020 16th Jun 20

@motherxmind
I am an Australian Mum to a moody but beautiful teenage daughter who means the world to me.
Photo Details

