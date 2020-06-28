Previous
I need to use my Nikon more by motherxmind
308 / 365

I need to use my Nikon more

This week I'm making a goal to take a photo with my camera every day. It also must be away from home. I need to start going walking and stop being afaid to used my camera in public.
28th June 2020

Shell

@motherxmind
I am an Australian Mum to a moody but beautiful teenage daughter who means the world to me.
84% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot
June 27th, 2020  
