310 / 365
Things rarely go according to the plan
Filler for this day
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
Shell
Shell
@motherxmind
I am an Australian Mum to a moody but beautiful teenage daughter who means the world to me. I love my crazy little family, my...
311
photos
21
followers
20
following
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5200
Taken
28th June 2020 6:25pm
Tags
life
,
reflection
,
sunset
,
nikon
,
street
,
traffic
,
clouds
,
love
,
rain
bkb in the city
Beautiful looking sky
July 2nd, 2020
