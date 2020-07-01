Previous
Next
Photo book project for my Mum by motherxmind
311 / 365

Photo book project for my Mum

So my plan to get out and about with my Nikon this week didn't go according to plan but it was for something good.

I ended up sitting in front of my computer for 3 days straight creating a 40 page photo book for my Mum's 70th birthday that is next week.

It was a big job but I had a lot of fun doing it and I'm proud to say it is finish and was sent off to the printer today.

I loved looking through old photographs of my parents and grandparents. Sadly our photos from the decade of the 80's is missing but we had so many happy memories.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Shell

@motherxmind
I am an Australian Mum to a moody but beautiful teenage daughter who means the world to me. I love my crazy little family, my...
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise