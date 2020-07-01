Photo book project for my Mum

So my plan to get out and about with my Nikon this week didn't go according to plan but it was for something good.



I ended up sitting in front of my computer for 3 days straight creating a 40 page photo book for my Mum's 70th birthday that is next week.



It was a big job but I had a lot of fun doing it and I'm proud to say it is finish and was sent off to the printer today.



I loved looking through old photographs of my parents and grandparents. Sadly our photos from the decade of the 80's is missing but we had so many happy memories.