317 / 365
New beginnings
An exciting change has come my way today that means positive things for my health.
Sorry to be cryptic but that's all I can say.
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
Shell
@motherxmind
I am an Australian Mum to a moody but beautiful teenage daughter who means the world to me. I love my crazy little family, my...
Tags
life
,
sky
,
blue
,
trees
,
love
Pigeons Farm
ace
Shell, I am so very excited for you :) May your new beginnings blossom and grow into even greater blessings. Cheers to your improved health and happiness.
July 7th, 2020
