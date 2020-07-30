Sign up
Close to home
I was going to go for a walk to day to find my photo but then I saw this...
While I miss having my little courtyard, I am grateful that I can still create my own little urban jungle on my balcony.
I hope you are all safe and well.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Tags
life
,
red
,
home
,
nikon
,
flower
,
shadows
,
love
,
garden
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Nice, I like the shadows on the flower!
July 30th, 2020
