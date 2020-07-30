Previous
Close to home by motherxmind
340 / 365

Close to home

I was going to go for a walk to day to find my photo but then I saw this...

While I miss having my little courtyard, I am grateful that I can still create my own little urban jungle on my balcony.

I hope you are all safe and well.
@motherxmind
I am an Australian Mum to a moody but beautiful teenage daughter who means the world to me. I love my crazy little family, my...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Nice, I like the shadows on the flower!
July 30th, 2020  
