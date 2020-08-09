Sign up
350 / 365
Sunday bliss
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
Shell
@motherxmind
I am an Australian Mum to a moody but beautiful teenage daughter who means the world to me. I love my crazy little family, my...
350
Tags
tree
life
nature
nikon
birds
love
sundays
Dustyloup
ace
Wow love the composition! I like how the leaves, branches, clouds and birds kind of mirror each other
August 9th, 2020
