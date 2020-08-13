Sign up
354 / 365
Bird fight
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
2
1
Shell
@motherxmind
I am an Australian Mum to a moody but beautiful teenage daughter who means the world to me. I love my crazy little family, my...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5200
Taken
13th August 2020 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
nature
,
nikon
,
love
,
australia
,
kookabara
Dustyloup
ace
Wow! Lovely light and movement. Another fav!
August 13th, 2020
Shell
@dustyloup
thanks so much
August 13th, 2020
