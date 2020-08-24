Previous
So proud by motherxmind
So proud

My daughter let me take a rare photo of her because it's my birthday today. It was a lovely day too.
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Shell

@motherxmind
I am an Australian Mum to a moody but beautiful teenage daughter who means the world to me. I love my crazy little family, my...
