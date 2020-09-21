Previous
Adoption day by motherxmind
Photo 393

Adoption day

43 years ago this woman adopted me. She is my real Mum who has always stood by me. I am so lucky to called her my mother.

We went to sushi 🍣 train to celebrate today and here she is with my daughter, Tori.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Shell

@motherxmind
I am an Australian Mum to a moody but beautiful teenage daughter who means the world to me. I love my crazy little family, my...
kali ace
nice
September 21st, 2020  
