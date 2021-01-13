Previous
Next
Getting out of my comfort zone by motherxmind
Photo 496

Getting out of my comfort zone

I'm going to take a selfie everyday for a year. Don't worry I won't spam you with my ugly mug all of the time, only when I don't get an opportunity to take a separate photograph for the 365.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Shell

@motherxmind
I am an Australian Mum to a moody but beautiful teenage daughter who means the world to me. I love my crazy little family, my...
135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise