246 / 365
Who Said You Could Take My Picture_
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
3
1
Kerri Michaels
ace
@moviegal1
4670
photos
286
followers
320
following
67% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2020
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lisa Poland
ace
Oh, my, he doesn't look happy!
October 1st, 2020
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous sun title and shot.
October 1st, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Can I just say that wire fence doesn’t look like it would stop this guy if he really wanted to get out!
October 1st, 2020
