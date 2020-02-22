Previous
Meet Ellie May The Newest Member of The Family by moviegal1
Meet Ellie May The Newest Member of The Family

On Feb 9 2020 after my Birthday lunch with my father I stopped by a Dollar Tree and encountered Ellie May Hanging out on the side of the building. I bought her a can of food watched her eat as if it was her 1st meal in a while and on an extremely cold evening put ger into my car and drove her to her new home. Bella you see in the background is still working things out with our new addition.
I would also like to thank everyone for the wonderful comments and fav's . I always appreciate my 365 Project Family very much!!!!
Welcome to Ellie May !
February 23rd, 2020  
