Photo 1064
Did Someone Say Selfie Time?????
11th April 2020
11th Apr 20
Kerri Michaels
@moviegal1
Simply Amanda
There is a little something behind you! This is fun!
April 13th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
@alophoto
And just when I thought it was ok to take a selfie in the Ocean...Thx appreciate your comment..Happy Shooting
April 13th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
“He’s behind you!”
April 13th, 2020
