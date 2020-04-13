One Of My Favorite Childhood Memories

If you have Netflix while we all have a few extra free hours this is a great documentary to binge watch "Tiger King" It focus on a man who has exotic cats and his ongoing feud with a woman who lives to see him shut down.

This show is the reason for todays picture. On the show it talks about him going around with his tiger and lion cubs and letting kids get their pictures taken to make money to help keep his zoo open. I was one of those lucky kids!!! It was shut down pretty quick to find out why watch it....

Thanks again to everyone for all the comments and favs you give to me and the inspiration I get for your photos....HAPPY SHOOTING!!!!!!