Breakfast of Champions by mozette
Photo 1

Breakfast of Champions

My first meal of 2024.

Last night, I made myself a treat of gluten free pancakes with maple syrup and fresh strawberries. Dessert was chocolate... and a pot of green tea.
I then watched the first 3 movies of the Indiana Jones... so great and funny.
But at 9.30pm we got a thunderstorm, so I checked the windows. At 10pm I got a phone call from my friend's Mum from the UK 🇬🇧. We had a great talk for half an hour.
Well midnight came, and I was onto The Last Crusade by then, and as midnight struck, the tank went over the cliff with the annoying German screaming out of the top... what a great metaphor to see out 2023!

Well, I thought so.
1st January 1996 1st Jan 96

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
