Breakfast of Champions

My first meal of 2024.



Last night, I made myself a treat of gluten free pancakes with maple syrup and fresh strawberries. Dessert was chocolate... and a pot of green tea.

I then watched the first 3 movies of the Indiana Jones... so great and funny.

But at 9.30pm we got a thunderstorm, so I checked the windows. At 10pm I got a phone call from my friend's Mum from the UK 🇬🇧. We had a great talk for half an hour.

Well midnight came, and I was onto The Last Crusade by then, and as midnight struck, the tank went over the cliff with the annoying German screaming out of the top... what a great metaphor to see out 2023!



Well, I thought so.