Photo 3644
Lovely Hat
Mum gave me this gorgeous hat this year for Christmas this year too.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
25th December 2019 11:57am
me
hat
christmas_presents
bruni
ace
It suits you. l love hat like that.
December 27th, 2019
Lynda Parker
@bruni
Thank you! It's made from wool and so warm!
December 27th, 2019
