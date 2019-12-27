Previous
Lovely Hat by mozette
Photo 3644

Lovely Hat

Mum gave me this gorgeous hat this year for Christmas this year too.
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
bruni ace
It suits you. l love hat like that.
December 27th, 2019  
Lynda Parker
@bruni Thank you! It's made from wool and so warm!
December 27th, 2019  
