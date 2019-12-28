Previous
Growth
Photo 3645

Growth

Yep, this lovely Cardboard Plant has been getting its growth on.

And to think that last year some stoner stood on it when they jumped my fence, splitting the core. I thought I might lose it after that. But nope, it healed itself, and kept going.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

bkb in the city
Very nice
December 28th, 2019  
