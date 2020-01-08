Previous
Next
Little Umbrella by mozette
Photo 3656

Little Umbrella

While at the coast, I bought this lovely little umbrella. It's something I've always wanted to have - a little parasole-style thing.

I know that's a material kinda thing to own, but really, it's just so pretty.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1001% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise