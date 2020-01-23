Missie

Yesterday, I went out to do my last shop for my house - just for toilet paper and tissues really - when I came across this little darling tied up outside Arndale all shaking and nervously waiting for her owner.



So, I stopped and waited with her. She looked like she needed company.



Little Missie here is at her 3rd home/owner and she has problems with trust. Her owner was very pleased to see she was making new friends and Missie had let me pat her. And was she pleased to see her Mum? Oh you bet she was!