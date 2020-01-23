Previous
Next
Missie by mozette
Photo 3671

Missie

Yesterday, I went out to do my last shop for my house - just for toilet paper and tissues really - when I came across this little darling tied up outside Arndale all shaking and nervously waiting for her owner.

So, I stopped and waited with her. She looked like she needed company.

Little Missie here is at her 3rd home/owner and she has problems with trust. Her owner was very pleased to see she was making new friends and Missie had let me pat her. And was she pleased to see her Mum? Oh you bet she was!
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1005% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bruni ace
You're such a kind lady and Missie made a new friend. Lovely.
January 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise