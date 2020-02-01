Sign up
Photo 3680
Op-Shop Dress
At the same Vinnies I bought the Oroton Bag, I found this too. It's lovely and light to wear. So, I wore it yesterday.
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
Tags
out_and_about
,
brighton_days
,
op_shopping
