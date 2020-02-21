Previous
First time by mozette
First time

This is the first time I've gotten my nails done.

They're so pretty!
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
