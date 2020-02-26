Sign up
Photo 3705
Early morning walk
Ellie loves going for her walks in the morning. Once I get my sneakers out, she starts running around excited, and ready.
We often head out at around 7:30am, and she enjoys sniffing everything.
26th February 2020
26th Feb 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
ellie
,
brighton_days
