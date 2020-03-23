Previous
Self-Isolation: Day One by mozette
Photo 3731

Self-Isolation: Day One

Okay, like the rest of the world, I've done this for a good reason. Now, tomorrow, I have an art day sorted out for myself.

I'm sticking to my normal routine on my calendar, but I'm doing it at home... I don't see why I can't do these things at home.

Tomorrow is art day. So, I'm clearing the living room to do just that.
