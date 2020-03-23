Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3731
Self-Isolation: Day One
Okay, like the rest of the world, I've done this for a good reason. Now, tomorrow, I have an art day sorted out for myself.
I'm sticking to my normal routine on my calendar, but I'm doing it at home... I don't see why I can't do these things at home.
Tomorrow is art day. So, I'm clearing the living room to do just that.
23rd March 2020
23rd Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
3731
photos
8
followers
14
following
1022% complete
View this month »
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
3729
3730
3731
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
23rd March 2020 9:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
my_place
,
corona_virus
,
self_isolation
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close