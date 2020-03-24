Previous
Next
art day by mozette
Photo 3732

art day

Today was Tuesday Art Day. Normally, I do it at my art school, but I'm in isolation, and it's best to stay home.
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1022% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise