Photo 3736
Roots
I received this cutting from Noela - a good friend of mine from Brighton. It's been two weeks and I've had it in this water, and finally it's growing roots!
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
roots
,
plants
,
cuttings
,
my_place
Louise & Ken
ace
Don't you just love cuttings and starting your own new plants? What is this going to become?
March 28th, 2020
