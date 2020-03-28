Previous
Roots by mozette
Photo 3736

Roots

I received this cutting from Noela - a good friend of mine from Brighton. It's been two weeks and I've had it in this water, and finally it's growing roots!
Lynda Parker

Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
Don't you just love cuttings and starting your own new plants? What is this going to become?
March 28th, 2020  
