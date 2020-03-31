Sign up
Photo 3739
Sprouting!
My tomato seeds are sprouting! I'm so proud!
I've put cut up old soda bottles over the top to protect them, and rush the growth. :D
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
365
Tags
tomatoes
my_garden
