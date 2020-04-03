Previous
Down The Garden Path by mozette
Down The Garden Path

My garden has very swiftly taken shape... and over the next fortnight, it'll take even more shape as I lay more pavers from this part of the garden to the gate.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
