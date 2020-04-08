Sign up
Photo 3747
Popcorn and Buffy
It's been a busy day of house work, and my computer not working yet again.
So, it's a good day to enjoy some Buffy and popcorn.
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
3747
photos
8
followers
14
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
8th April 2020 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
buffy
