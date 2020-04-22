Previous
Next
Khan by mozette
Photo 3761

Khan

I went out to visit my wonderful friend, Elisabeth, today for the first time since we went into lock down in early March.

Besides checking on my folks, this is my first outing I've been on in well over a month.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1030% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise