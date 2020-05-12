Sign up
Photo 3780
Chilling out
Today was painting day. And as usual, I've been working here at home.
Taking a break from painting here is lovely.
12th May 2020
12th May 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
5
1
365
SM-A505YN
12th May 2020 11:17am
my_garden
crafty_pegs
my_place
bkb in the city
Very nice
May 12th, 2020
