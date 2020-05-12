Previous
Chilling out by mozette
Photo 3780

Chilling out

Today was painting day. And as usual, I've been working here at home.

Taking a break from painting here is lovely.
12th May 2020

bkb in the city
Very nice
May 12th, 2020  
