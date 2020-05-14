Sign up
Photo 3783
Moody Khan
Yesterday, I was at my friend's place, and her cat wasn't in the mood to flirt with my phone. So I had to take the phone to him.
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
3784
photos
8
followers
14
following
1036% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505YN
Taken
14th May 2020 2:50pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
khan
,
out_and_about
