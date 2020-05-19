Previous
Big Tree by mozette
Photo 3788

Big Tree

Today, I went out to see my new dermatologist. Mum came with me and we had a great day out.

We had Hungry Jacks for lunch in a park! It was cool! And this is where I found this gorgeous, big tree.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
