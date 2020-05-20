Sign up
Photo 3789
Social Distancing
Yesterday, Mum and I went out to coffee after we went to my dermatologist. Cafes still can't have their tables out.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
Tags
cafe
,
covid-19
