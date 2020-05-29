Sign up
Photo 3798
Ready, aim....
I was at my friend's house yesterday, when she spotted this sniper aiming his rifle at one of her figurines across the room.
Her grandson, Richie had placed him here as a joke to see how long it would take for his Grandma to notice him there. It took a few days.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
toy_soldier
,
army_toys
