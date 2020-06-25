Previous
Next
Me by mozette
Photo 3825

Me

For those who don't know what I look like... here I am.

46 years young.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1048% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise