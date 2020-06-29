Sign up
Photo 3829
Reflections
I have Christmas lights up around my living room. Last night, I took this photo of them reflecting on the overhead light.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Views
2
365
SM-A505YN
28th June 2020 9:19pm
Tags
my_place
