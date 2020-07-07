Previous
Next
It's Gone! by mozette
Photo 3837

It's Gone!

A few weeks ago, I put a butterfly crystalis in this jar so it was safe. But recently it's vanished - leaf and all.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
1051% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise