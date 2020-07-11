Previous
Socially Distanced Birthday Party by mozette
Socially Distanced Birthday Party

Well, it's official. Life just isn't the same anymore.

My sister in law had her birthday yesterday, and she blew the candles out as she sat 1.5 metres from the cake.
Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
