Photo 3841
Socially Distanced Birthday Party
Well, it's official. Life just isn't the same anymore.
My sister in law had her birthday yesterday, and she blew the candles out as she sat 1.5 metres from the cake.
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too.
5
365
SM-A505YN
11th July 2020 2:12pm
Tags
family
,
out_and_about
,
covid-19
