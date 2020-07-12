Previous
Winter Repot by mozette
Photo 3842

Winter Repot

Today, I had to repot some of my plants, and throw out others which were dying. It's sad to to these things, sometimes you have to be cruel to be kind.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Lynda Parker

@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
