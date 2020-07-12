Sign up
Photo 3842
Winter Repot
Today, I had to repot some of my plants, and throw out others which were dying. It's sad to to these things, sometimes you have to be cruel to be kind.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
Lynda Parker
@mozette
Writer, poet, artist and prolific reader.... that's me. I'm a collector of books, vinyls, coin purses and strange handbags... that's me too. Otherwise, I love...
Tags
winter
,
plants
,
my_garden
